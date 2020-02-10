Carmella vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been announced for Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

Carmella became the new #1 contender to Bayley by winning the Fatal 4 Way main event of last week's SmackDown. She defeated Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke in that match.

As noted, Friday's Valentine's Day edition of SmackDown from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia will also feature footage from Otis and Mandy Rose's date.

Below is the graphic for Carmella vs. Bayley: