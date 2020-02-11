As seen above, Charlotte Flair appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd and Joy Taylor earlier today.

Flair was asked if she ever sensed resentment during the first year she was being pushed, as a top female star in a male-dominated sport. Flair said she never felt resentment and she believes the women's division raised the bar for the male WWE Superstars. She also talked about having a chip on her shoulder as the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

"No, I didn't sense resentment," Flair said. "If anything, I think we raised the bar for the men as well, like having competition. I was never raised to think that I couldn't do what men could do. So, when I started at WWE, I just wanted to prove how athletic I was. It was more of the chip on my shoulder of being Ric Flair's daughter. It's just... OK, I have to work harder than everyone, male or female, and then I think the boys actually were like, 'Wow, the girls are really digging it.' And then the guys that have little girls are like, 'OK, we want to bring our little girls to the show and see what you can do.' I didn't sense resentment."

Flair revealed some advice that she received from The Nature Boy, about the most important part of her nightly segment.

"My dad always told me the most important part of your segment is the minute you walk through the curtain," Flair said. "If you don't believe in yourself, the audience isn't gonna believe in yourself. And eve when I'd be sitting backstage, I'd be like, 'I don't know how to do this, I feel like I'm going to faint, I don't remember my match, I don't know, like, how do you be The Queen?' And sometimes I still go, 'How am I going to be that badass that walks through that curtain because I don't feel like that every single day?'

"But it's just when that music hits, and I walk through I'm like, 'I know I'm that good.' I just... that grew with me and having that confidence. What I did was like, OK, I created this character and this woman that I wanted to be like in my personal life, and I never forgot that. So here's this Queen that's confident, that's independent, that is standing out in a male-dominated world, and that was just the message I wanted to send to everyone. So, I just played that over and over in my mind."

Flair had an interesting response when asked about her current relationship with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

"Number one doesn't talk about number two," Flair said, laughing.

Flair commented on how Lynch is a champion right now, but Charlotte is a champion if she has a title or not. She also laughed a bit after that remark.

Cowherd asked Flair if she thinks Lynch is jealous of her.

Flair laughed and asked, "OK, are we talking on-script or off-script?"

"Both," Cowherd replied. "That's OK, it all melts into one."

Flair then talked about how she needed The Man to be The Queen, and Becky needed The Queen to be The Man.

"Um, so Becky and I call ourselves 'Thelma & Louise.' This roller coaster that we've been on professionally and personally makes us who we are today," Flair said. "I needed The Man to be The Queen, and she needed The Queen to be The Man. I don't want to use the word 'jealousy' because there is such a competitive nature to both of us. I want to be the best, she wants to be the best, and that's very important to have in this business because once you're at that point where, 'OK, I don't want to be on top anymore...' If you don't want to be on top then you're in the wrong place."

Cowherd asked Flair about her average day and she reiterated previous comments about how she's not shy when it comes to discussing the grueling WWE schedule. Flair went over what a typical week is like.

"An average day? So, I'm not shy about talking about our travel schedule," Flair said. "When I hear people say, 'Oh, I have a flight!' I'm like, I fly almost every single day. I'm actually on the road five days a week and if I don't have appearances in the middle of the week, we fly into another city either on a Friday or a Saturday. We do a one hour to four hour drive to the next town, live event, live event, TV is on Monday, or a pay-per-view. And internationally we do about fourteen shows in a row. And that's all year around."

Cowherd commented on how WWE doesn't have an off-season.

"Unless you're injured," Flair responded. "So, knock on wood. No [we don't have an off-season]."

Below is a photo of Flair with Cowherd and Taylor on set today: