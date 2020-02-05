Charlotte Flair returned to WWE NXT during tonight's episode on the USA Network, but there's still no official word yet on who she will face at WrestleMania 36 with her title shot from winning the Women's Royal Rumble.

Flair interrupted an in-ring promo by Bianca Belair, who had just called NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley to the ring. Fans chanted "welcome home!" as Flair entered the ring and taunted Belair. Flair did say she has a lot of respect for Belair, but the "EST of NXT" is not The Queen. Ripley ended up interrupting Flair's promo, and the three competitors had a back & forth that saw Flair disrespect Belair by telling her to stand in the corner and "fix her braid" while the champions talked. Ripley then stood up for Belair by telling Flair to hold off on the disrespect, as Ripley did when she came to RAW recently.

The segment ended after Belair decked Flair out of nowhere after Ripley reminded the WWE RAW Superstar of the saying they have on the brand - We Are NXT. Flair came back out of the corner but Ripley and Belair took her out with the double team. Fans chanted "NXT!" as Flair retreated while Ripley and Belair trash-talked her from the ring. Belair then talked more trash to Ripley while making her exit.

Belair is set to challenge Ripley for the title at "Takeover: Portland" on Sunday, February 16. WWE has plans for Flair to challenge Ripley at WrestleMania 36, and that match should be made official after Takeover some time. It will be interesting to see if WWE has plans for a Flair vs. Belair match, perhaps for NXT TV.

You can see video from Flair's NXT return above.