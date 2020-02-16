A WWE NXT Women's Title match is now official for WrestleMania 36.

Tonight's NXT "Takeover: Portland" event saw Charlotte Flair attack NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley right after she had retained the title over Bianca Belair. Flair took the mic and accepted Ripley's recent challenge for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Flair hit Natural Selection on Ripley, and then sent Belair into the steel ring steps on her way out.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 36, along with shots from tonight's angle:

WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)