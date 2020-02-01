Chase Owens announced earlier today he has re-signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"Well it's February 1st and I'm proud to say that today starts my new multi-year contract with NJPW. See everyone soon," Owens wrote on Twitter.

Last year, Owens signed a one-year deal with NJPW, and it looks like that relationship will continue on in 2020. He first debuted with the promotion back in 2014.

The Bullet Club member has currently been on the NJPW New Beginning USA tour, which makes its final stop tonight at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. Owens will be facing Rocky Romero at the show.