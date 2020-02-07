Ring of Honor announced today that Cheeseburger has signed a new contract with the company.

They tweeted, "Cheeseburger has officially signed a new ROH contract! Cheeseburger has a heart of gold...or cheese? Gold cheese? Erm...anyway... His heart combined with solid wrestling skills & overwhelming support from Honor Nation has made Cheeseburger a successful ROH competitor!"

Cheeseburger debuted with ROH back in 2013, and has also worked as a trainer at the ROH Dojo.

On a related note, Kevin Eck confirmed in his ROH website column that international indie talent Adam Brooks has signed with ROH. There's no word yet on when the Australian talent will start.

Eck wrote the following on Brooks signing with ROH:

Adam Brooks is the latest acclaimed international star to sign with Ring of Honor. The Melbourne, Australia native has never competed in an ROH ring in the U.S., but he has wrestled a number of ROH stars around the globe, including Matt Taven, Marty Scurll, Dragon Lee, Bandido, Mark Haskins and Brody King. In Brooks' lone match for ROH, he faced then-ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in a Proving Ground Match in Edinburgh, Scotland in 2018. Brooks is the current Melbourne City Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, a title he won from fellow countryman Slex, who signed with ROH in December and makes his debut for the company at Free Enterprise in Baltimore on Sunday. Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH's social media channels for announcements regarding when and where Brooks will be appearing for ROH.

You can see ROH's Twitter announcement on Cheeseburger below: