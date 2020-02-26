- As seen above, AEW has released "Countdown to Revolution" videos for the main event of Saturday's pay-per-view between Jon Moxley and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

- On a related note, AEW revealed on Twitter that Jericho needed 7 stitches to close a wound suffered during the weigh-in segment on tonight's go-home edition of Dynamite. You can see a photo of the scar and stitches below:

- Below are more "Countdown to Revolution" videos for Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager, MJF vs. Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, and Kris Statlander vs. AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose.