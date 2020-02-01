AEW World Champion Chris Jericho posted on Instagram about his son Ash starting his high school wrestling career.

The proud father wrote, "What an awesome feeling seeing @ash_irvine924 on the mat and beginning his high school wrestling career yesterday!! He is doing something I was never able to do and we are very proud of him!! He's just getting started, but look out wrestling world... #SonOfJericho is coming for you!"

As recently noted, Jericho will defend the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at the AEW Revolution PPV on February 29 in Chicago.

Below you can see Jericho's Instagram post: