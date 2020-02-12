As noted, Charlotte Flair appeared on this week's WWE Backstage episode with Renee Young, CM Punk, Paige, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Below is video of Punk commenting on The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson recently signing with WWE and reporting to the WWE Performance Center to begin working under her WWE NXT deal. Punk said Flair is the only person that Johnson can relate to. He also asked her what she would say to Simone.

"The only person I think Simone Johnson can relate to is you," Punk said to Flair. "Somebody who is the daughter of a living legend, that comes in, now she's signed to NXT, and I think you could be a tremendous help to her. So, if you had any advice to her, what would you say?"

Flair responded to Punk and talked about what he would say to the 18 year old Simone.

"It's not easy," Flair said. "A lot of people are gonna think it's easy, and in some ways it is easier, like, you grew up around the business, people know your dad, they know your family. But there comes a lot of criticism and do I trust him?, do I trust her?, favoritism, not favoritism, is my dad coming too the how? It's a lot, and you just have to block out the noise, and stay true to you, and you have to work twice as hard, and you can never take anything for granted."

Flair also said it's good for Simone to ask The Rock for advice, but she really needs to listen to the coaches at the WWE Performance Center for more non-bias advice.

Below is video from the segment: