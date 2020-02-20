Cody was just a kid when he got to see legendary figures like Macho Man Randy Savage up close. Savage and Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, had a lengthy feud in WWE that resulted in a match with Rhodes teaming with Sapphire to defeat Savage and Sensational Sherri Martel at WrestleMania 6 after Miss Elizabeth interfered. During a media call this week, Cody was asked about his relationship with Savage.

"I had a lot of good interactions with Randy Savage when I was a kiddo. I was a big fan of Randy and he sounded and acted and was the Macho Man when he was around me," recalled Cody. "I think he knew as a kid that I enjoyed when he called me Code Man and I enjoyed that.

"For the WrestleMania that they had in Toronto [WrestleMania 6], my mom stood in for [Miss Elizabeth] because Randy didn't want anyone to know that Liz was going to be there the next night as my dad had brought in Liz as a part of his and Sapphire's act for the mixed tag with Sherri [Martel]."

Cody also mentioned that the paradigm of Macho's relationship with his father shifted over time as Savage went from working for Dusty at Championship Wrestling from Florida to being one of the top guys in WWE and WCW.

He was also asked who he would pick as the most underrated wrestler in AEW.

"Underrated is a dirty word to me because sometimes it means under pushed or undervalued. But taking the word at face value, I think the most underrated guy in AEW is Jack Evans," said Cody. "He walks around backstage super-casual and I don't think people have any idea what he's capable of in the ring. He's just special. He's someone who I always say that I'd really like to get a singles with Jack. I don't know if he knows how much we value him, but Jack Evans is underrated."

