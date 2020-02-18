- As seen above, AEW has released the "Road to Atlanta" episode for Wednesday's Dynamite episode from the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the line-up for Wednesday's show on TNT:

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb in his AEW in-ring debut

* Tag Team Battle Royal with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders for a title shot at Revolution

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega defend their titles against The Lucha Bros

* Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow in the first-ever AEW Steel Cage match

* Britt Baker will be in action

- AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter on Sunday and noted that Senior Producer & Coach Dean Malenko held a voluntary in-ring seminar with the AEW roster in Atlanta over the weekend. Cody also noted that Promo Coach & Match Producer Dustin Rhodes hosted an interview class on Monday.

"Yesterday Dean Malenko held a voluntary in-ring seminar in Atlanta and today Dustin Rhodes is doing an interview class," Cody tweeted. "The turnout for both from our roster is pretty special. Doing the damn work!"

