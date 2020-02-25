Cody Rhodes will have a live performance during his ring entrance at Saturday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view as he faces MJF.

The band Downstait, who are no strangers to WWE and the pro wrestling world, announced that they will be performing the "Kingdom" single as Cody makes his way to the ring on Saturday at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Cody has used the song at several points in his career. Downstait has done theme songs for wrestlers like Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, Britt Baker, and others.

You can see the Instagram announcement from the band below: