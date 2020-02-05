As per MJF's stipulations, Cody took ten lashes from MJF on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

The other two terms are Cody can't touch MJF until AEW's next PPV, and Cody has to face Wardlow in a Steel Cage match on February 19 in Atlanta, Georgia. As long as Cody stays within those terms, he'll face MJF at AEW Revolution on February 29 in at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

After all ten lashes, MJF kicked Cody between the legs and ran off through the crowd with Wardlow. As the two taunted everyone in the ring, it looked like a fan tried to step up to MJF, but was quickly kept down by MJF, Wardlow, and a nearby security guard.

Below is a recap of what happened in the segment:

MJF and Wardlow head out to the ring first. Cody then follows as we got to break. Cody takes his shirt off, but Cody takes the mic first before getting to the lashes. MJF says his belt is too nice for this, and says he wants Cody's belt. Cody doesn't like it, but hands it over. There's also a referee in the ring to count the lashes. He cracks Cody's over his shoulder. The Butcher, The Blade, Kip Sabian, The Bunny, Britt Baker, and Sammy Guevara come out to the stage to watch. MJF cracks him again and Cody gets in his face. MJF tells him to hit him, but he doesn't. MJF hits a third time and Cody goes down to the mat for a moment.

Out from the back comes Arn Anderson to encourage Cody to get up. MJF yells at Arn, "You can't help him, old man!" MJF with a fourth shot on the arm. Cody down, and then back up again for another one. Fifth one lands right in the middle of the back. MJF yells at Cody to quit. Dustin Rhodes is now coming down to the ring. He actually gets inside and says something to MJF, but Wardlow gets in the way. Dustin says he'll take the other five. MJF says that's not how this works, it has to be Cody. He tells Dustin to get out and watch, like everybody else.

Sixth and seventh lashes are quick ones and Cody falls down to the mat as Dustin cheers him on. Young Bucks head out to the ring as MJF yells for Cody to quit. Young Bucks encourage him a bit as Cody rolls out of the ring. He gears back up for the next shot. MJF hits an either one right in the middle of the ring, "stay down, b----!" MJF yells. Cody signals he has two more, then gives MJF the middle finger. Wardlow then asks MJF to do the ninth shot, MJF hands over the belt and Warlow hits Cody with the hardest shot of them all!

A sadden Brandi Rhodes then walks out to the ring and holds Cody's hand. She says he has one more as Cody kisses her hand. Cody tearing up and he stands up for the final shot. The last shot MJF hits him in the chest (not sure if he was aiming for the face or not). MJF seemed mad that Cody actually made it through all ten of them. Cody's supporters get in the ring to help Cody. MJF kicks Cody between the legs and MJF / Wardlow runs out through the crowd as the AEW roster run out to the ring. It looks a fan may have tried to get to MJF, but MJF, Wardlow and a nearby security guard threw some punches and held him down.

Below are images from tonight's segment, and what Cody's back looked like afterwards:

.@CodyRhodes out to receive the lashes part of his stipulations #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mahdQmpWfc — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 6, 2020





































MJF gets attacked by a fan at the end of #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bMWkSeqm9y — altprowrestling (@altprowres) February 6, 2020



