- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at new WWE NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez, who discusses her 19-year journey to the company. She also talks about being in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Martinez defeated Kacy Catanzaro on last week's NXT episode.

- Xavier Woods, who is currently out of action with an Achilles injury and is expected to be out of the WWE ring for a few more months, has been announced for the DC Universe All Star Games mini-series that will premiere on the DC Universe streaming service on Friday, February 28. Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze, Jr. is an Executive Producer of the series.

DC issued the following announcement on the project:

Presenting the DC UNIVERSE ALL STAR GAMES! Do you like role-playing games? How about watching celebrities geek out as they play them? Then have we got a show for you! Get ready for DC Universe's first original unscripted gaming mini-series, DC Universe All Star Games. This upcoming anthology series finds famous DC fans gathering together to play different games, including the first season's five-part The Breakfast League, a tale told with the classic 1980s DC Heroes RPG. Here, executive producers Freddie Prinze, Jr. (Star Wars Rebels) and Sam Witwer (Smallville) are joined by Vanessa Marshall (Prinze's Rebels co-star), Clare Grant, and WWE superstar Xavier Woods, playing as a group of '80s high school kids in Saturday detention who discover they're actually the World's Greatest Super Heroes. "DC Heroes was the first RPG I ever played as a kid," says Prinze. "It was also my introduction to the DC Universe, its Heroes and, most importantly, its rich pool of villains. I had a blast making this series and I hope all of you love it as much as I do." DC UNIVERSE All Star Games is directed by Jon Lee Broady and produced by Telepictures. New episodes will arrive exclusively on DCU every Friday after the show's premiere on February 28th.

- A special Valentine's Day edition of WWE's "After The Bell" podcast has been announced for Thursday. Host Corey Graves will be joined by girlfriend Carmella, and Otis. Below is the announcement from WWE: