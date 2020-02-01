In the video above, McKenzie Mitchell announced Dakota Kai will take on Tegan Nox in a Street Fight at NXT TakeOver: Portland on February 16 at the Moda Center.

Back at November's TakeOver: WarGames, Kai turned on her former friend during the Women's WarGames match. The two met again on this past Wednesday's NXT where Nox picked up the win after cracking Kai in the face with her knee brace while the referee was distracted by Candice LeRae at ringside.

Below is the updated TakeOver card:

NXT CHAMPIONSHIP

Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle

STREET FIGHT

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano