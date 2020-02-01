In the video above, McKenzie Mitchell announced Dakota Kai will take on Tegan Nox in a Street Fight at NXT TakeOver: Portland on February 16 at the Moda Center.
Back at November's TakeOver: WarGames, Kai turned on her former friend during the Women's WarGames match. The two met again on this past Wednesday's NXT where Nox picked up the win after cracking Kai in the face with her knee brace while the referee was distracted by Candice LeRae at ringside.
Below is the updated TakeOver card:
NXT CHAMPIONSHIP
Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair
NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle
STREET FIGHT
Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox
Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano