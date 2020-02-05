Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Before the show got started, AEW Women's World Champion Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima.

Former WCW manager Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol were honored (they also did a meet and greet before tonight's event), which you can check out in the video below.

Scoop 1 - Shoko Nakajima vs. Riho pic.twitter.com/wMutESrke6 — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) February 6, 2020

Scoop 2 - Riho def Nakajima pic.twitter.com/kIM3J5T24E — Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) February 6, 2020



