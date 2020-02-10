- Ronda Rousey recently announced that she plans to double up the content from her personal YouTube channel, and above is the first episode of her Ronda's Kitchen series. Rousey makes "healthy Championship Wings" in the first episode.

They wrote the following as the description: "Tearing into a tasty wing after a major victory or event is a longstanding tradition for Ronda. Now she's here in the first-ever Ronda's Kitchen to teach her super-secret healthy buffalo wing recipe that she makes at home for Trav and the kids."

- WWE Superstar Dash Wilder has deleted his official Twitter account at @DashWilderWWE. The account now has a message that reads, "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

There's no word yet on why Dash got rid of the account, but we will keep you updated. Scott Dawson's Twitter account is still live at @ScottDawsonWWE.

- As seen below, WWE is promoting The Undertaker's upcoming appearance at the LAX Fan Fest in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, February 29. This is an appearance hosted by Fiterman Sports, which has had Taker at their events before.

Tickets for the event start at $25 for entry, but Taker's individual autographs are $209.95. The photo-op tickets for Taker are also $209.95. Fiterman Sports noted that tickets for Taker's appearance are limited.

Other wrestling stars appearing include Lisa Marie Varon, Melissa Santos, Brooke Adams, Kiera Hogan, Kelly Kelly, Diamante, Zeda, Taya Valkyrie, Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard, Cameron, Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim, Brad Maddox, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Hornswoggle, Sabu, Funaki, Chris Masters, Chavo Guerrero Jr., WWE Hall of Famer & Producer Devon Dudley, Wade Barrett, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Enzo Amore, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, and others. Full details on the event can be found at geminisportscards.com.

