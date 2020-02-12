Today's Valentine's Day edition of The Bump on WWE Digital platforms featured a special appearance by former WWE Tag Team Champion David Hart Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.), as seen above and below.

The episode saw Tyson Kidd and Natalya appear as in-studio guests. They reunited with Kidd's former tag team partner Cesaro, who called in live via satellite. Kidd, who now works for WWE as a Producer, then reunited on TV with another former tag team partner as cousin Smith made his surprise appearance. They reminisced on their times together and Smith commented on wanting to wrestle Cesaro some day.

"I just want to say I have a huge amount of respect for Mr. Cesaro," Smith said. "I really appreciate that he gets to show his athletic ability in the ring, and someday hopefully we can... we've never matched up or anything, but hopefully one day we can share the squared circle."

Cesaro agreed 100% and said wrestling Smith is on his pro wrestling bucket list.

Smith left WWE in 2011 and has found significant success around the pro wrestling world, for such promotions as NJPW, MLW, and others. There's no word yet on if he might be in talks with WWE for a possible return to the company.

Above is full video from this week's episode of The Bump, and below are a few tweets from Smith's appearance:

David Hart Smith is in the house! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/g1AKNBCnI8 — WWE's The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 12, 2020

Brie Coder contributed to this article.