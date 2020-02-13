David Penzer has been announced as the ring announcer for the upcoming TNA-themed event from Impact Wrestling.

The former WCW and TNA announcer took to Twitter to comment on the return. "So, I've kind of been keeping a secret. Looking forward to seeing old friends because... 'There's No Place Like Home'! @IMPACTWRESTLING @ScottDAmore @realjoshmathews," he wrote.

As we've noted, Impact is bringing back the TNA name for one night only during WWE's WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts a special Impact event on Friday, April 3 from The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida.

Impact previously announced that the show will feature a King of the Mountain match and an Ultimate X match, but the participants have not been confirmed. The current line-up of wrestlers for the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event includes Disco Inferno, The Amazing Red, Petey Williams, Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin, and Aces & 8s, which will be represented by D'Lo Brown and Ken Anderson.

Tickets for Impact's "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event are on sale now via WrestleCon.com, and range from $60 - $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV that night.

Stay tuned for updates on Impact's special event during WrestleCon.

Below is the Twitter announcement on Penzer:

BREAKING: Longtime TNA ring announcer @davidpenzer will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/gUile4oqiU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 11, 2020

So, I've kind of been keeping a secret. Looking forward to seeing old friends because... "There's No Place Like Home"! @IMPACTWRESTLING @ScottDAmore @realjoshmathews pic.twitter.com/ReMifvNvvF — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) February 11, 2020

BREAKING: For the first time in four years, the King of the Mountain match will return at TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/4sQInGyfGd — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2020

BREAKING: The most innovative match in TNA history - the Ultimate X match - is returning at TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/dq8Jmg5mMw — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 31, 2020

BREAKING: From Sports Entertainment Xtreme all the way to the Turkey Trot, @TheRealDisco's history with TNA isn't over yet as he is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/DEcH3s09L3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 29, 2020

BREAKING: One of the original pioneers of the X-Division @AmazingRed1 will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/0jkZArxct8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 29, 2020

BREAKING: The one true master of the Canadian Destroyer @iPeteyWilliams is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon!



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/aErlPxFB9I — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2020

BREAKING: There's a 141 2?3% that @ScottSteiner will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon because he's a genetic freak and he's not normal.



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/9JGC10gHUE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2020

BREAKING: The legendary former IMPACT World Champion, World Tag Team Champion and 8 time X-Division Champion @SuperChrisSabin is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon!



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/IIR4673qJn — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2020

BREAKING: @dlobrown75 and @mrkenanderson representing the Aces and 8s have been officially announced for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon!



Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/IiMxVrSCpE — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 24, 2020