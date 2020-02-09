Earlier today, Cody Hall made a comment on Twitter that has since been deleted. He replied to a tweet, "Blah blah coronavirus. Welcome to the yellow fever."

DDT Pro-Wrestling has made an announcement about withdrawing Cody Hall from the remaining dates of his tour with the company because of his tweet. According to their statement, it was Hall's idea to be removed from the tour. Below is their full statement:

Thank you for your support for DDT Pro-Wrestling. Cody Hall has recently made an inappropriate comment on Twitter, and we have contacted him regarding this situation. Cody Hall has apologized to us, and has also suggested withdrawing himself from the remaining dates of his tour as well as relinquishing his Anytime Anywhere contract. In light of the gravity of his comments, we have agreed to all of his suggestions above. All announced cards including Cody Hall will be changed, and the scheduled KO-D Tag Championship Match in Nagoya on February 24 will be canceled. All updated cards will be announced once they are decided. DDT Pro-Wrestling will keep working to provide pro-wrestling content that can be enjoyed by the fans. We sincerely apologize to everyone that has been affected by this situation, as well as all of our fans. Sincerely,

DDT Pro-Wrestling

Cody Hall is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall. He wrestled in NJPW, where he was a member of the Bullet Club. After NJPW, he wrestled in Pro Wrestling Noah before going to DDT Pro-Wrestling in 2019.

Below is Hall's tweet and apology: