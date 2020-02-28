Deiveson Figueiredo has lost his chance at becoming the next UFC flyweight champion before stepping inside the Octagon. Figueiredo failed to make weight for his collision with Joseph Benavidez at UFC Norfolk, which takes place Saturday night.

According to multiple reports, Figueiredo had been given an extra hour to try and cut over two pounds and make the 125-pound limit, but he declined. The fighter will forfeit 30 percent of his fight purse.

Benavidez, who did make weight, will be the only one eligible to win the title. He is a former contender, having failed in prior attempts to capture gold against Demetrious Johnson.

This is the first time Figueiredo has missed weight, though he only came in at 125 pounds once in seven previous attempts. Non-title fighters are allowed to be one-pound heavier than the maximum.

UFC Norfolk, or UFC on ESPN 27+, airs at 5 p.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+.