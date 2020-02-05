Dominik Dijakovic vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.

The title will be on the line and this will be Lee's first title defense since the big win over Roderick Strong last month. NXT General Manager William Regal granted the title shot to Dijakovic after he defeated Damian Priest last week, and then defeated Killian Dain this week. Lee and Dijakovic faced off after tonight's win over Dain, but shook hands to end the segment.



NXT "Takeover: Portland" will take place on Sunday, February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the current announced "Takeover: Portland" card:

NXT Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The BroserWeights vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Keith Lee (c)

Street Fight

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano