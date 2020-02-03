ROH 18th Anniversary takes place at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 13 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The PPV's first match was announced earlier today and it will be ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee defending his title against Bandido.

Lee won the title in December at Final Battle in Baltimore, Maryland where he defeated Shane Taylor. Bandido currently holds the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship along with Flamita and Rey Horus.

In related news, PCO defends the ROH World Championship against RUSH and Mark Haskins in a triple threat match at Gateway to Honor on February 29. The winner of that match will defend the title against whoever doesn't take the pinfall/submission loss at the upcoming PPV.