Drew McIntyre has been making some major waves of late in WWE as of late after he won the 2020 Royal Rumble match by eliminating WWE Champion Brock Lesnar before eventually eliminating Roman Reigns to win the match. The next night on Raw, he his match against Lesnar at WrestleMania official by challenging Brock.

Drew was on the latest episode of WWE Backstage where he answered questions from fans on Twitter. During the segment, he revealed who his favorite wrestlers were as a child.

"I was a big Bret Hart fan as a kid, he was my favorite wrestler," McIntyre said. "When I was really young I liked [Hulk] Hogan and [Ultimate] Warrior but they weren't necessarily my favorite and I wasn't necessarily drawn to the larger than life guys as I was the guys who were experts in the ring. Bret was my favorite, Shawn Michaels, and I didn't understand at the time why I was into them and as I got older I understood that I liked stories as a kid and they were telling stories within the ring in such a way that it kept me entertained and I was always drawn more to the guys who could get it done in the ring."

When asked if Drew will bring back his famous Broken Dreams theme, which he used during his original run with WWE in 2010, for his big match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania, Drew responded in the negative.

"I keep seeing this Broken Dreams thing, everyday for years I've seen this on social media and people ask me on the street," McIntyre said. "It doesn't work for my character. Now I love the song too, but it's a little too slow and the lyrics kind of match my story so its kind of interesting. So I think WrestleMania would be a really cool place for it and it would be cool that the crowd would probably know the words for it. I assume everyone knows every single word because you tweet me so often about it, so yeah, Broken Dreams at Mania would be awesome."

When talking about his favorite moment outside of winning this year's Royal Rumble Match, Drew chose a moment with the Undertaker during the Extreme Rules PPV in July 2019 where Drew and Shane McMahon faced off against The Undertaker and Roman Reigns.

"I always feel on the spot when I'm asked this stuff," McIntyre said. "It was a cool moment when I got in the ring with The Undertaker. We went face to face, I felt the crowd rumbling right before we started trading punches. Let's put that at the top for now, and once I leave, I'll think about five more things."

Drew McIntyre will look to continue his rise to the top at WrestleMania 36 when he takes on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

