On tonight's AEW Dynamite two challenges were made for the upcoming Revolution PPV on February 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

The first was Darby Allin asking Sammy Guevara for a match after Guevara helped slash Allin's throat over his own skateboard a couple weeks back during an attack by the Inner Circle.

Later in the night, Dustin Rhodes challenged Jake Hager to a match at the PPV. A couple months back, Hager broke Rhodes' arm, smashing a car door against it. Guevara has yet to give an answer, but AEW later announced Rhodes and Hager will go down.

The current lineup for the PPV:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship)

* Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. Winners of next week's Tag Team Battle Royal (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* MJF vs. Cody

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager