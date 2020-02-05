Jon Moxley has been one of the biggest names in AEW ever since he signed with the company and debuted at the Double or Nothing last summer PPV after leaving WWE in April of 2019.

Recently on his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Moxley's run in the company. Despite Moxley headlining the AEW Revolution pay-per-view later this month, Bischoff admitted that he doesn't see Moxley as the top guy yet.

"Not yet," Bischoff said. "I gotta be honest, I like his character, I like his work, I like the fact that he is kind of this enigma in a way. Theres a lot of things I like about him, but the top guy? If I'm being honest, no I don't."

Bischoff noted that Moxley is missing the range to get to the next level, where he believes Chris Jericho sits.

"He's two dimensional and he needs to find that third dimension to get him to a Chris Jericho type level," Bischoff said. "There's nothing wrong with his work, nothing at all wrong with his character other than I'm not seeing a lot of depth to it. There's a sameness to it, there's not enough range to it. I think that's true across the boards for a lot of characters, not just Jon Moxley.

"You go back and look at Chris Jericho's career and he's been able to successfully reinvent himself so many different times and so many different ways because he has that range and that third dimension that a lot of people have really never developed. A lot of top guys don't have it. If any talent, not just Jon Moxley, wants to reach that level they have got to have that range that allows them to position elements of their character that make them feel more interesting."

Moxley will face AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho for the title at AEW Revolution on February 29th.

