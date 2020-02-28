As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan was critical of WCW in a recent article from The Financial Times. Khan said he's taking examples of "what not to do" from WCW.

Eric Bischoff responded to Khan's comments on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson, pointing out that AEW has a long way to go in matching WCW's success, while chastising Khan for the massive chunk of change he's dropped "to prove that he could be competitive with WWE's developmental territory."

"That's an interesting thing for Mr. Khan to say," Bischoff said. "He's been in the professional wrestling business for, what time is it? It's about a cup of coffee, I think. I think [his] coffee could still be warm at this point. So far he's spent from what I've heard, I don't know if it's accurate or not, I want to make sure I say that, somewhere between thirty and fifty million dollars to prove that he could be competitive with WWE's developmental territory."

Khan said that if WCW had produced competitive shows and run them logically, then the Monday Night Wars would have lasted for decades. Khan added that WCW was badly mismanaged and was a "real disservice" to the fans.

"Call me in a couple years and tell me what you've done that's really unique," Bischoff said. "Call me in a couple years and let me know how you've changed the industry. Call me in a couple years when your show is one of the top, if not the top original piece of programming on the TNT network. Call me in a couple years when you're number two, number three, number four in all of cable programming for the night in primetime, and then let's talk about it. But until then, hmm, I'll just another cup of coffee and see what happens.

