EVOLVE 145 was tonight in La Boom in Queens. The event was free to watch on WWN Live's Facebook page. Below are the results:

* Josh Briggs (c) defeated Anthony Greene (EVOLVE Championship Match - Anything Goes)

* AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray ended in a double pin (Winners Get Tag Title Shot At EVOLVE 148 In Chicago)

* Jake Atlas defeated Stephen Wolf

* Mansoor defeated Curt Stallion

* Brendan Vink defeated JD Drake (Special Challenge Match)

* Colby Corino defeated Joe Gacy (Grudge Match)

* Brandi Lauren defeated Avery Taylor (Grudge Match)

* Jon Davis defeated Vinny Pacifico

* Harlem Bravado defeated Denzel Dejournette (Special Challenge Match)

* Jessi Kamea defeated Alyx $ky

