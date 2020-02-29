EVOLVE 145 was tonight in La Boom in Queens. The event was free to watch on WWN Live's Facebook page. Below are the results:
* Josh Briggs (c) defeated Anthony Greene (EVOLVE Championship Match - Anything Goes)
* AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray ended in a double pin (Winners Get Tag Title Shot At EVOLVE 148 In Chicago)
* Jake Atlas defeated Stephen Wolf
* Mansoor defeated Curt Stallion
* Brendan Vink defeated JD Drake (Special Challenge Match)
* Colby Corino defeated Joe Gacy (Grudge Match)
* Brandi Lauren defeated Avery Taylor (Grudge Match)
* Jon Davis defeated Vinny Pacifico
* Harlem Bravado defeated Denzel Dejournette (Special Challenge Match)
* Jessi Kamea defeated Alyx $ky
Taking to the skies @RealJDDrake drops the #Vaderbomb on Vink and gets a near fall #EVOLVE145 pic.twitter.com/bd12fi9UrY— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) February 29, 2020
A gymnastics background becomes part of Alex Sky's offense in her match against Jessi Kamea at #Evolve145 Watch now https://t.co/Cz4sRCOk65 pic.twitter.com/6uIhScAM7Z— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) February 29, 2020
Starting off Lightning Quick @iamjakeatlas and @StephenWolf309 giving the crowd their money's worth at #EVOLVE145 Watch now https://t.co/IMLCbBqmvT pic.twitter.com/eaM2VnuIbk— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) February 29, 2020
.@ColbyCorino comes to life rocking @JoeGacy with the jawbreaker #EVOLVE145 Watch now https://t.co/IMLCbBqmvT pic.twitter.com/yrjajRzdhX— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) March 1, 2020
WHAT A FIGHT!! @TheJoshBriggs and @retroag might fight forever #EVOLVE145 Watch now https://t.co/IMLCbBqmvT pic.twitter.com/daimO2PqIg— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) March 1, 2020
Ruff Ruff! @LeonRuffsxe brings the La Boom crowd to life with a shot of adrenalin! #EVOLVE145 pic.twitter.com/WxHUM4sl5E— EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) March 1, 2020