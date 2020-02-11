EVOLVE Wrestling has announced several matches for their upcoming shows, EVOLVE 145 and 146.

EVOLVE 145 will be on February 29 at the La Boom in Queens. The matches announced are the following:

* AR Fox and Leon Ruff vs. Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray

* Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino (Grudge Match)

EVOLVE 146 will be on March 1 at the Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, MA. The card announced so far is the following:

* JD Drake vs. Curt Stallion (First Time Ever Match)

* Joe Gacy vs. Anthony Gutierrez (Grudge Match)

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa will also be available for meet and greets for both EVOLVE events.

Below are the annouments that EVOLVE Wrestling made yesterday on Twitter:

BREAKING.....



JD Drake vs. Curt Stallion in a 1st-time-ever match has been signed for #EVOLVE146 on March 1st in Melrose, MA!



Tix: https://t.co/FsVqk5kIk7 pic.twitter.com/bKH0VAXBIL — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) February 11, 2020

BREAKING....



The Skulk fight to be #1 contender's to the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles!



AR Fox & Leon Ruff vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray is set for #EVOVLE145 on Feb. 29th at La Boom!



Info: https://t.co/P0v54OX5hU pic.twitter.com/GjfNlUFOlU — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) February 11, 2020

BREAKING....



Anthony Gutierrez vs. Joe Gacy has been signed for #EVOLVE146 in Melrose, MA!



Tix: https://t.co/FsVqk5kIk7 pic.twitter.com/sRPHsThdc4 — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) February 11, 2020