JBL is reportedly scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 week, Wrestling Inc. has exclusively learned. It's not known when the induction will be announced.

JBL is a former WWE Champion, a title he held for 280 days. He has also held the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as the WWF Tag Team Championship on three occasions with Ron Simmons.

After retiring from in-ring competition following WrestleMania XXV in 2009, JBL made occasional appearances for the company before becoming a commentator. He worked on-and-off as a commentator until he announced in September of 2017 that he was stepping away from WWE to dedicate more time on humanitarian work for at-risk youth and communities in Bermuda.

JBL last appeared for WWE at the 2018 WWE Tribute to the Troops event, where he worked on commentary.

WWE has so far confirmed Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman) for the 2020 Hall of Fame. As previously reported, The British Bulldog, The Bella Twins and Jushin Thunder Liger are also expected to be inducted into the 2020 Class.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on Thursday, April 2nd from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.