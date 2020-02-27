Week 21 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite drew 865,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 717,000 viewers garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 21%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #9 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #17. AEW ranked #50 in viewership, while NXT ranked #68 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 893,000 viewers and ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, and #44 in viewership, so the show was down 3% in total viewers. NXT was down 10% in total viewers as last week's episode drew 794,000 viewers and ranked #16 in the Cable Top 150, and #56 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic, beating the 0.23 that NXT drew in the same demo by 30% this week. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.31 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.25 in that demographic

Real Housewives of NJ on Bravo topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating, and just 1.348 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership with 4.193 million viewers, ranking #2 in the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 rating in the key demo.

Chicago Fire on NBC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with 8.657 million viewers. The Masked Singer on FOX topped the 18-34 demographic with a 1.2 rating.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 865,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 4 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode