- Courtesy of E!, above is a new teaser for the return of Total Bellas. The fifth season will premiere on Thursday, April 9.

- New WWE NXT Superstar Jake Atlas has been announced for several upcoming EVOLVE events. Atlas reportedly signed back in October but was announced as reporting to the WWE Performance Center on January 14, along with Mercedes Martinez, Emily Andzulis of NBC and The Rock's Titan Games, and other new recruits. WWN Live announced the following EVOLVE dates for Atlas today:

* February 29 in Queens, NY

* March 1 in Melrose, MA

* March 14 in Livonia, MI

* March 15 in Chicago, Il

- Finn Balor has been announced for the NXT UK TV tapings on March 6 and March 7 in Coventry, England at the Coventry Skydome Arena.

It will be interesting to see if Balor is used for the build to the NXT UK "Takeover: Dublin" event on April 26 as he's from Ireland. Full details on the Coventry shows can be found at this link and in the tweet below: