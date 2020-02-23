- In the video above, The Miz does a special unboxing of his first-ever Funko Pop! figure. The figure is currently available at Walmart.

- Zack Ryder marked the 10th anniversay of NXT by apologizing for the creation of the Hype Bros. The Hype Bros (Ryder, Mojo Rawley) formed in 2015 on NXT.

He tweeted, "Happy 10th anniversary @WWENXT! Sorry about the Hype Bros."

Below is his tweet:

Happy 10th anniversary @WWENXT! Sorry about the Hype Bros. — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) February 24, 2020

- Finn Balor shared Bullet Club artwork on Twitter. The artwork is of him and current Bullet Club leader Jay White.

While Balor was in NJPW, he was known as Prince Devitt and was once the leader of Bullet Club.

Below you can see the artwork: