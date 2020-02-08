- The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel posted this video of John Morrison's recent visit to the facility in Orlando to train, his first time there. As noted, Morrison and The Miz brought The Dirt Sheet back to SmackDown last night but were interrupted by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, who they will face at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

- The Levi & Korsinsky law firm in New York City issued a press release this week to notify investors that they have started an investigation into WWE "concerning possible violations of federal securities laws." The press release issued was very vague, and it looks like the firm has issued similar releases on other companies with the same wording in the past. You can read the full release below:

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2020 / Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ("WWE" or "the Company") (WWE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 31, 2019, WWE released its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The Company disclosed a large decline in net income and cash flow generated as compared to the third quarter of 2018 and cited "unfavorable timing of working capital and lower operating performance" as the cause of the decline. Following these disclosures, WWE's stock price plummeted by 18.68%. To obtain additional information, go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc-loss-form or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities and shareholder lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Stay tuned for updates on the matter.

- As noted, Charlotte Flair has been announced for Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1, which will also feature the return of analyst CM Punk.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account also announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston will be featured in a segment where he looks back at the March 2019 Gauntlet Match that would lead to his WWE Title win at WrestleMania 35. Below is a promo for the segment: