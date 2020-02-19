The first look at the AEW Steel Cage has been revealed, as seen in the tweet below.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite episode from the State Farm Center in Atlanta will feature the first-ever Steel Cage match in company history as Cody Rhodes faces Wardlow.

A fan from inside the arena tweeted the following photo of the cage, which looks like it might be a bit taller than usual, but it's hard to tell because of the angle.

