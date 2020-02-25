Below is the first look at the massive stage and ring set up for Thursday's WWE Super ShowDown event, courtesy of Reddit user donaldrunk5.

WWE has transformed the Mohammed Abdu Arena on The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia into a unique set up for Super ShowDown 2020. WWE has a large LED screen behind a stage that is similar to the set they used in the Kingdom for Crown Jewel last year. The ring is then covered with a large canopy.

This is WWE's first time running at the Mohammed Abdu Arena and the unique set up should make for a spectacle on TV. Remember to join us for live coverage of Super ShowDown beginning at 11am ET on Thursday.

You can see a clip from the arena below, along with the current card for the event:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns