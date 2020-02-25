People has released the first image from the upcoming "Rumble" movie from Paramount Animations and WWE Studios, which hits theaters on Friday, January 29, 2021.

The photo shows a "huge but cuddly-looking monster" leaning back against a wrestling ring, towering over humans below. The monster, named Steve, is trained in the movie to become an unstoppable wrestler. Actor Will Arnett is voicing the monster.

"I'm excited to be part of this really fun movie," Arnett told People. "It's a great, positive story in a time when we need to hear more positive stories."

The synopsis for the movie reads like this:

"In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a lovable underdog monster into a champion."

"Rumble" stars Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, plus Terry Crews, Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Buffer, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy Tatro, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Geraldine Viswanathan.

There's no word yet on the characters that Reigns and Lynch will be voicing. Crews stars as Tentacularis, a shark-like tentacled monster who is the current Monster Wrestling Champion in the movie. Winnie, mentioned in the synopsis, is played by Viswanathan.

The movie was originally scheduled to be released July 31 of this year, but it was pushed back until January 29, 2021. Viewers can see a trailer for the movie before the new "Sonic the Hedgehog" film in theaters.

Below is the first look photo from the film: