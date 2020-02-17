WWE announcer Vic Joseph revealed on Instagram that he will be part of the Cleveland Cavaliers coverage for the second half of the season for the NBA Network. Joseph, whose real name is Victor Travagliante, is from Cleveland and worked in the Cleveland sports media prior to joining WWE.

Joseph was last seen on live WWE television calling Monday Night RAW on January 20th. He has since been replaced by Tom Phillips.

As of now, Wrestling Inc. can confirm that Joseph is still a WWE employee.

You can view Joseph's post below: