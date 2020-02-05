- Former WWE star Shad Gaspard has a role in the new Birds Of Prey movie. You can check him out in the B-Roll footage above at the 2:54 mark alongside the film's star, Margot Robbie, who reprises her role as Harley Quinn. (Thanks to Riley McDonald)

- International Combat Sports announced that their upcoming event, International Combat Sports 14: Wild Eyed Southern Boy, will be a fundraising event for wrestling legend Tracy Smothers. Smothers is currently in the match of his life as he is battling stage 3 lymphoma. Local and regional wrestling stars from the past, present, and future are coming together to raise money for Tracy with 8 matches on Saturday, February 29th at the Dunbar Rec Center in Dunbar, WV. Tickets will be available at the door and will range $10-$20. At the end of the night, all profit made from admissions will be handed straight to Tracy to help out with his hospital bills and day to day expenses. For more information on the event and to RSVP, click here. Talent currently scheduled to appear include Eric Darkstorm, Stan Lee, WWE Tough Enough finalist Kevin Tyler, Shane Storm, TJ Phillips, Beau James, Smokey C, Rocky Rage, Drex Dyer, Wayne Adkins, Huffmanly, Deget Bundlez and many more.

- The Pheo Para Alliance is teaming up with Prime Time Pro Wrestling to bring Wrestling with PheoPara! on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hook Hall in Washington D.C., with a 7pm ET bell time. The event will and feature a card with many first-time matchups, blending top and rising wrestling stars from around the country with the roster of Prime Time Pro Wrestling, including the first talent announced for the show, WARHOUSE. The show will be streamed on FITE TV.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Pheo Para Alliance, a 501c3 organization, whose mission is to empower patients, their families and medical professionals through advocacy, education and a global community of support for patients with pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma, and to facilitate research to accelerate treatments and cures. For more information visit pheopara.org.

"The first event I left the house for after having my tumors removed was a local wrestling show," said Taylor Armstrong, paraganglioma patient and Board Member of The Pheo Para Alliance. "I've loved pro wrestling my entire life, and it's always been there for me when I needed it. When it's at its best, I firmly believe it to be the pinnacle of entertainment and storytelling. This event is an opportunity for pro wrestling to do for other patients and members of the community what it's already done for me. The talent on board and matches we'll be announcing soon are incredible; but what I'm looking forward to most is raising the profile of this rare and relatively unknown disease. I was fortunate enough to catch my tumors while they were still operable, but many others haven't been so lucky. Ever since my diagnosis in 2014, I've been looking for any potential good that can come from my experiences with paraganglioma, and being able to give back with a pro wrestling event is the ultimate dream come true."

Buy your tickets or pre-order the stream now at wrestlingwithpheopara.com. To stay up-to-date with news on the event including talent and matchup announcements, follow @WrestlePheoPara on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You can check out the poster below: