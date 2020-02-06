Former WWE talent Brett DiBiase and several others have been arrested in Mississippi after authorities uncovered a massive embezzlement scandal this week. The scandal involves the former Director of the Mississippi welfare agency, DiBiase and four others, and is said to be one of the biggest embezzlement cases in the history of the state. You can read coverage from The New York Times at this link and FOX News at this link.

DiBiase was allegedly given money to go to the Rise drug treatment facility in Malibu, but those funds were originally earmarked for the state welfare program. DiBiase was allegedly given the money as payment for drug abuse classes, which he never taught because he was being treated for opioid addiction in Malibu.

DiBiase was signed to a WWE developmental deal from 2008-2011, and made several enhancement talent appearances for the company. He has been retired for a number of years now, due to a series of knee problems. Brett previously held the FCW Tag Team Titles with Joe Hennig, now known as Curtis Axel. They were called The Forgotten Sons in FCW, which is now WWE NXT. Brett, a third generation wrestler, is the younger brother to Ted DiBiase, Jr., son of WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, and grandson to wrestling legend "Iron" Mike DiBiase. Brett and Ted Jr. inducted their father into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2010.

The Mississippi Office of the State Auditor issued the following press release on the case today: