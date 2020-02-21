- Tonight's WWE Super ShowDown go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg meet WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in person for the first time.

The main event segment saw Goldberg come to the ring to warn Wyatt ahead of their match next Thursday in Saudi Arabia. Wyatt interrupted from the Firefly Fun House and they had words until the lights went out in the arena. The lights came back up and Goldberg predicted The Fiend was standing behind him, and he was. They immediately charged but Goldberg laid The Fiend out with a Spear. The Fiend slowly got back to his feet as Goldberg yelled at him to bring it. The lights then went back out and The Fiend was nowhere to be seen when they came back up. Goldberg then posed for the crowd to end the show.

You can see video from the encounter above.

- The dark match before tonight's SmackDown from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona saw Apollo Crews defeat Gran Metalik in singles action. Crews reportedly worked as a heel in the match.

- Daniel Bryan and 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins will be the featured guests on Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella will be there to discuss their Hall of Fame inductions, which were officially announced during this week's SmackDown on FOX.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted the following for Tuesday's Backstage episode: