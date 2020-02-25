AEW World Tag Team Champion "Hangman" Adam Page has written a new book for kids.

"The Elite Team: Adam and the Golden Horseshoe" is being released on Sunday, May 24 through Trism Books. You can pre-order the book now for $16.95.

The synopsis for the book reads like this:

"Adam's faded second-hand guitar never left his side. He played it at home. He played it at school. He even slept with it. As Adam and the rest of the Elite Team practiced their talents, Adam felt overshadowed by his friends. He just wasn't good enough… When he heard about the legend of the Golden Horseshoe, and its charm to make champions, he knew he had to find it for himself. But on his quest, Adam finds more than just the horseshoe. Will he finally find the champion within himself?"



Page wrote the story and the illustrations were done by Dylan Coburn.

Page announced the book via his Instagram Stories earlier today and said he's been working on the project for a very long time.

You can see the cover art for the book below in Page's Instagram post: