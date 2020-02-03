Triple H took to Twitter today to announce that he is sending a custom WWE Title belt to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs for their big Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers last night in Miami.

He wrote, "For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City @Chiefs can say they are #SuperBowl Champions again! Congratulations to Coach Andy Reid, MVP @PatrickMahomes, @tkelce, and the entire organization. Bring this title back to the #ChiefsKingdom to celebrate!"

On a related note, The Rock tweeted about his much-talked-about intro for the 49ers and the Chiefs that aired last night.

He wrote, "It's my honor to be in my old stomping grounds of MIAMI to intro the NFC & AFC CHAMPS. Today, I live vicariously through you exceptional athletes. Have fun, LEAVE IT ALL on the field. Mahalo to the @NFL & @FoxTV for this epic opportunity. #HardestWorkersOnTheField #SuperBowl"

Rock also tweeted on his Weight Watchers commercial with Oprah, which you can also see below. The ad featured a tease for the two potentially running for the highest office in the land.

He wrote, "Here's our #SuperBowl spot with my trainer @Oprah! Choose your #RUNNINGMATES wisely when you're about to take on the world with a smile and be the hardest workers in the room. Tag your WELLNESS partner and hashtag #RunningMates. @oprah @athleticonatl"

You can see the tweets from Triple H and The Rock below. Also below is the Subra Hummus Super Bowl ad with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Daniel Bryan in the Discover ad, plus Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns appearing in a pre-show Pizza Hut commercial.

