Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi are your new IWGP Tag Team Champions.

The main event of today's New Japan Road show at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan featured Tanahashi and Ibushi defeating The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa) to become the new champions.

The match saw Jado pull the referee out of the ring as the titles were about to change hands, allowing Loa to hit Tanahashi with a belt shot. G.O.D. then teamed up on Ibushi but he ducked and Tonga accidentally knocked Loa out with another belt shot. Ibushi then took out Tonga, Loa and Jado, and brought the referee back up. Tanahashi delivered the High Fly Flow on Tonga to get the pin for the finish.

This is the first IWGP Tag Team Title reign for Ibushi, but Tanahashi is now a three-time tag team champion. This is their first run together. Tonga and Loa had just won the titles on February 1 at The New Beginning in Atlanta, by defeating Juice Robinson and David Finlay.

Today's NJPW show ended with Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. attacking the new champions, setting up the first title feud for the new champions.

Below are a few shots from today's title change:

NEW JAPAN ROAD

2020/02/21

SUZUKI-gun NJPW



Congratulation Victory

New IWGP HW Tag Campion

Tanahashi & Ibushi



But Happy time was short

They are surprise attack by @taichi0319 & @zacksabrejr pic.twitter.com/tND3jjkv1D — [email protected] (@GenbuJapan) February 21, 2020