Ring of Honor has announced Homicide vs. Brody King for the upcoming ROH Past vs. Present event.

ROH Past vs. Present will take place on Saturday, March 14 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. Tickets are available now, and the event will stream for HonorClub members.

Below is the updated Past vs. Present card:

Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe

Xavier vs. Jay Lethal

Homicide vs. Brody King

Generation Next (Alex Shelley, Matt Sydal) vs. Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Flip Gordon)

Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Appearances by Delirious, Allison Danger, Necro Butcher, others