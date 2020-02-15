- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returned to SmackDown on FOX this week for a segment with WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, to promote The Fiend's title defense against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown later this month.

As seen above, Hogan joined the SmackDown announcers live via satellite from his Beach Shop in Tampa, FL. Hogan talked about the nWo's 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction and Goldberg vs. The Fiend before being interrupted by Wyatt in a nWo-style video, which was paid for by the fFh - the Firehouse Fun House. Wyatt came walking out in the Fun House with the Universal Title like Hollywood Hogan would have back in the WCW days with the World Heavyweight Title. The two Superstars had a back & forth before Hogan told Wyatt he will see him at the 2020 induction ceremony in April. Wyatt taunted Hogan and then Goldberg to end his part of the segment.

- The dark match before this week's SmackDown from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC saw Lucha House Party defeat Drew Gulak and Drake Maverick in tag team action.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will make his debut on FS1's WWE Backstage show this coming Tuesday at 11pm ET. Henry will join Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the panel. As noted, next week's featured guest will be WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account has also announced that Ricochet and NXT Champion Adam Cole will be on Backstage this coming Tuesday. They will be featured in a pre-recorded segment to discuss the Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT North American Champion at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 Weekend back in 2018. That six-man match saw Cole defeat Ricochet, The Velveteen Dream, Lars Sullivan, EC3, and Killian Dain to become the first-ever NXT North American Champion.

Below are promos for next Tuesday's episode: