WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been announced for tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE just announced that The Hulkster will be appearing to address the blue brand ahead of the nWo's 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction. As previously reported, Hogan was booked for WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 in Saudi Arabia, so he could confirm that appearance tonight.

As noted, tonight's SmackDown from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver will also feature Roman Reigns and a mystery partner vs. The Miz and John Morrison, Carmella vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, plus Valentine's Day date footage with Otis and Mandy Rose.

Hogan's second Hall of Fame induction will take place on Thursday, April 2nd during WrestleMania 36 Week alongside Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.