Impact Wrestling has signed top indie talent Chris Bey.

Impact announced during tonight's episode that Bey has been officially signed, and will make his official in-ring roster debut soon. Bey recently worked the February 8 and February 9 Impact TV tapings, in a singles match against Damian Drake and an eight-man match. It looks like his official post-signing debut will be the match against Drake.

The 24 year old Bey, who is billed as "The Ultimate Finesser" and from Las Vegas, first worked a few Impact dates in 2018 and 2018. He also appeared on the October 11, 2019 WWE 205 Live episode for a loss to Ariya Daivari, which you can see above. Bey has also worked for ROH, Bar Wrestling, GCW, PCW ULTRA, and others.

It's an interesting coincidence that Impact announced Bey's signing on the same day that he was praised by AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

Cody hosted a media call earlier today and revealed that he was looking at Bey. Cody made the comments after being asked about AEW possibly bringing in more wrestlers of color in 2020.

"I've been doing a deep-dive on YouTube, on a guy named Chris Bey," Cody said. "He's a prime example of somebody who could potentially be good for our singles division. We haven't spoken to him or anything of that nature, but I'm sure this call will have some sort of... he'll hear about it in some capacity."

Below is Impact's Twitter announcement and promo on Bey: