Impact Wrestling officials have talked about bringing back Mike Tenay, Dixie Carter and Vince Russo for the upcoming TNA-themed special event, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was noted that Tenay has been asked but as of now, it looks like he likely won't be appearing. Officials have gone back & forth on if they want to ask Russo at last word, but there's no update on Dixie possibly appearing.

Regarding Russo, there seems to be the idea that if they do bring him in, it would stir up so much negativity that it would actually help the business of the show because people would be more aware of the date and time of the event.

As we've noted, the TNA name will be returning for one night only during WWE's WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts a special Impact event on Friday, April 3 from The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida. Tickets for the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event are on sale now via WrestleCon.com, and range from $60 - $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV that night.

On a related note, Impact just announced tonight that a King of the Mountain match will take place at the event. There's no word yet on participants.

Former TNA Tag Team Champion Chris Harris announced in a recent interview that he will be at the event.

Impact previously announced that there will be an Ultimate X match at the show, but no participants were announced for that match either. Wrestlers announced for the show as of this writing are Harris, Disco Inferno, The Amazing Red, Petey Williams, Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin, and Aces & 8s, which will be represented by D'Lo Brown and Ken Anderson.

Below is the Twitter announcement on the KOTM match:

BREAKING: For the first time in four years, the King of the Mountain match will return at TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!



— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2020

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

