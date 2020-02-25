Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact.

To view last week's recap, click here

Commentators Josh Mathews and Don Callis welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! The first match of the night is announced!

Rob Van Dam (w/Katie Forbes) vs. DAGA

RVD comes towards Daga, Daga throws RVD into the corner. Daga with several quick arm tosses. RVD steps out of the ring. Daga flies over the top rope and takes RVD out on the outside. RVD slams Daga's back towards the apron. Back in the ring, RVD slams Daga down with a vertical suplex. RVD with a big-time boot hits Daga right on the side of his face. RVD pins Daga, Daga kicks out at 2. RVD with a short back kick. The fans yell out "Rolling Thunder." RVD sets himself up to do it, and instead, rolls out of the ring. Daga catches RVD on the apron. Daga with a dragon screw leg drop, RVD gets back up and slams Daga into the ring post. Forbes keeps updating RVD on the recent posts she's receiving from her unhappy followers. Daga catches RVD midair after an attempted monkey flip. Daga lands a step-up enziguri. RVD leaves the match to go find Forbes, who left him at ringside. Daga wins by count-out.

Winner: DAGA

Backstage: RVD finds Forbes. She is very upset with these "Internet Trolls," and how they're making fun of her. Joey Ryan comes up and says that this is happening to him too. He lets them know if they ever need someone to talk to, he's there.

Backstage: Gabby Loren congratulates Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace, for successfully defending her title against Havok at Sacrifice this past Saturday. Madison Rayne interrupts and says she is going to find someone to step up against Grace tonight.

Up next, the second match of the night!

Rohit Raju (w/the Desi Hit Squad) vs. Wentz (w/the Rascalz)

Raju locks up Wentz's arm, Wentz reverses with a side headlock. The hold is broken. Wentz with a release German suplex. Raju climbs back into the ring with a running knee. Raju with the cover, Wentz kicks out. Raju keeps the momentum going with a suplex, cover again, Wentz kicks out again.

Back from the break, Wentz fires with a combination of forearm and knee strikes. Raju misses a knee strike of his own. Wentz shoots back with his own defense, cover, Raju kicks out. Shera distracts on the apron, Raju pulls off a flat liner, covers Wentz, Wentz kicks out at 2. Wentz spins out, goes up top, the Rascalz come in time to stop Shera from interrupting the match for a second time. Wentz misses a swanton. Raju ends the match with a double foot stomp. He goes for the cover and wins the match.

Winner: Rohit Raju

Post-Match: As Raju celebrates his victory, a glitch occurs, that causes everything to go down for a few minutes...

We'd like to apologize for these repeated interruptions on IMPACT. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MJecYZea4L — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 26, 2020

Backstage: Ace Austin is dead set on retaining his X-Division Championship tonight against Tessa Blanchard. He says if he wins tonight, he expects to become the no. 1 contender for the Impact World Championship.